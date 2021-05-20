Royal Bank of Canada Raises Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$43.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLC. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.28.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$33.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$980.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$21.63 and a one year high of C$35.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.77%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

