Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General (NYSE:DG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $207.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $206.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.09.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG opened at $203.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.17. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.