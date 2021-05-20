Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Raised to $155.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.90.

RGLD traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.03. The stock had a trading volume of 329,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,217. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,337,000 after acquiring an additional 137,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,868 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,907,000 after buying an additional 102,160 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

