Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target Raised to GBX 560 at Liberum Capital

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 471.89 ($6.17).

Shares of RMG stock traded up GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 538.80 ($7.04). The company had a trading volume of 4,818,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,860. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 540.38 ($7.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 504.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 415.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.41%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

