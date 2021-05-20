RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to post sales of $199.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.79 million to $216.60 million. RPC reported sales of $89.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $797.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $681.23 million to $856.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $933.02 million, with estimates ranging from $795.29 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $2,369,500.00. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,692,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,363,309 shares of company stock worth $19,689,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in RPC by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in RPC by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 399,120 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in RPC by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

