RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

RPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

NYSE RPT opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $996.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

