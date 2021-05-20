Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.88

Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.88 and traded as high as $10.30. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 13,010 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $24.26 million, a PE ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubicon Technology stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2,378.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Rubicon Technology worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.