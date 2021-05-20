Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) PT Raised to $25.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,822,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 721,355 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $14,575,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,416,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after acquiring an additional 436,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

