SakeToken Hits Market Capitalization of $19.22 Million (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $19.22 million and $456,036.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00076002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00018026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.11 or 0.01195615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00057796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.70 or 0.09865750 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 130,656,063 coins and its circulating supply is 91,229,867 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using U.S. dollars.

