Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 7,560 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 4.3% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $25,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $239,769,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,112,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after acquiring an additional 343,218 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.31. 25,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,639. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

