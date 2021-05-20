Salomon & Ludwin LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 123.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 907.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 162,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000.

SPLV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.96. 85,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,147. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $56.88. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.