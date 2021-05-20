Salomon & Ludwin LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

PKW stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.64. 121,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.02. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $91.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.