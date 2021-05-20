Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSL. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.50.

SSL stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.02. 163,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,003. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.09. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,908,091.55.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

