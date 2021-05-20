Sanne Group’s (SNN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Sanne Group (LON:SNN) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanne Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 691.25 ($9.03).

Shares of SNN stock opened at GBX 725 ($9.47) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 42.40. Sanne Group has a 52-week low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 771.30 ($10.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 652.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 599.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Sanne Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

