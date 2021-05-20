Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,630,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $44,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.