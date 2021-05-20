Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 4.8% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $160,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 747.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $859,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.25 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.