SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 922,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,542 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 344,512 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 256,259 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,723,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCPL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

