Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 338,118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,836,000 after purchasing an additional 598,064 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.46. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

