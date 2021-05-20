Scotia Capital Inc. Has $8.70 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $128.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Compass Point boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.40.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

