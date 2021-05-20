Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,835. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $816.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $818.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $772.89. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $537.48 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The company has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 93.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

