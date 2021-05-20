Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 9,717 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $15,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WCN opened at $119.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.10, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

