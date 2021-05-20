Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,611 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of -452.39 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,147,276 shares of company stock worth $75,470,113. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

