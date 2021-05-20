Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 6,332 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $12,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN opened at $309.67 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $213.38 and a twelve month high of $331.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.02.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.