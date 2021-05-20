Scotiabank Boosts Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to C$102.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Onex from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onex has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.80.

Onex stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.62. Onex has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $73.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.70.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

