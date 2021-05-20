Scotiabank Increases Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LWSCF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.