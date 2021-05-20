Scotiabank Trims Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Target Price to C$96.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$480.00 to C$96.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$500.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$356.08.

CP opened at C$95.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$431.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$441.68. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$65.20 and a 12-month high of C$98.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.77%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

