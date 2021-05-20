Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the solar energy provider will earn $1.27 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.39) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

NEP opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -168.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.