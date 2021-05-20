SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,363 shares of company stock worth $2,154,370 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.6% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $3,438,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $89,406,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $7,610,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.