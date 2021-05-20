Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.46. Approximately 37,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 17,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.30.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

