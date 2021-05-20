Selfkey (KEY) Price Down 40.7% This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Selfkey has a market cap of $41.17 million and $5.27 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00075105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $464.11 or 0.01169660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00058988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.72 or 0.09702061 BTC.

Selfkey is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

