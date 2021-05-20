Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,035,000 after acquiring an additional 139,757 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,856,000 after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $135.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

