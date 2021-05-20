Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 million-$15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 million.

Shares of SENS opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $920.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Senseonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Senseonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.45.

In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,725,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,946,294 shares of company stock valued at $22,389,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.