Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.02

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.02 and last traded at $86.02, with a volume of 98 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

In other news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

