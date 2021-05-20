ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Lowered by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

NYSE:NOW opened at $459.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.24, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $352.07 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $512.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

