Severn Trent’s (SVT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,421 ($31.63).

LON:SVT traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,528 ($33.03). 879,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,593 ($33.88). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,429.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,355.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 60.95 ($0.80) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

