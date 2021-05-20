SFL (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SFL. B. Riley raised their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of SFL opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. SFL has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SFL will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SFL during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

