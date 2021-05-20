Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $83.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day moving average is $101.93. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.09, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

