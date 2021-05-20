SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

SHSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SharpSpring has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

SHSP stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SharpSpring has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.38 million, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SharpSpring will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in SharpSpring by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 269,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in SharpSpring by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SharpSpring during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SharpSpring by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SharpSpring during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

