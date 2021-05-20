ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $169.53

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $169.53 and last traded at $168.78, with a volume of 20464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.05.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $44,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $344,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $318,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 935,634 shares of company stock valued at $115,488,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 10.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.