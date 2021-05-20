Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,481. The stock has a market cap of $876.88 million, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $66.28.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCVL shares. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.