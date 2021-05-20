Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IXICO (LON:IXI)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of IXICO (LON:IXI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON IXI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 85 ($1.11). The stock had a trading volume of 58,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,759. The company has a market capitalization of £40.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. IXICO has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.22.

In related news, insider Mark Warne bought 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,977.50 ($11,729.16).

About IXICO

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

