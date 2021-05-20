Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to announce $179.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.80 million and the highest is $181.46 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $159.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year sales of $729.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $730.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $793.57 million, with estimates ranging from $791.10 million to $796.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSTK. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 27,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $2,340,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $172,565.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,485 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,146 in the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,526,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 15.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 185,203 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SSTK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.90. 175,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,927. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.32. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.51%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

