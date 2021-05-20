Siebert Williams Shank Begins Coverage on Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $122.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 48.09%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

