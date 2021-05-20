Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIEGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

SIEGY traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.96. The company had a trading volume of 104,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,196. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

