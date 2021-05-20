Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIA shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Jack C. Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 312,200 shares in the company, valued at C$4,434,582.46.

TSE:SIA traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.96. 82,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,853. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.83.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$168.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is -528.81%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

