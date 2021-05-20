Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$16.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Laurentian raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.48.

Shares of SIA opened at C$16.04 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$8.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.83.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$168.83 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total value of C$57,374.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,742,219.15. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at C$451,180.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

