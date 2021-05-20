Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT Raised to $10.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIEN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sientra has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $395.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 0.7% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 289,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sientra by 11.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sientra by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.