Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.29

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.18. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIFY. TheStreet cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $138,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.