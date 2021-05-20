Sigma Planning Corp Has $14.82 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,414 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 64,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.89. 506,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,357,767. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.61 and a 200 day moving average of $170.04.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

