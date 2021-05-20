Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 186.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 70,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth $1,047,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roku by 27.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Roku by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after buying an additional 476,242 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 43.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.74.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $9.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $330.67. 67,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,042. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.79 and a 200 day moving average of $348.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.19 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of -381.95 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,715 shares of company stock worth $113,422,475 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

